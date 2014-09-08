MOVES-Anglo American names ex-Cargill marketing boss as iron ore sales chief

LONDON, Sept 8 Global miner Anglo American has appointed David Trotter, the former strategic marketing manager at trading house Cargill, as its new head of iron ore sales, the company said on Monday.

Trotter, who has also worked at Anglo's rival miners Fortescue, Cliff Natural Resources and BHP Billiton in the past, will take on the role of head of iron ore sales, based in Singapore, on Oct. 27, AngloAmerican confirmed.

Under Chief Executive Mark Cutifani, Anglo has been making a series of changes within its commercial division, hoping to boost the division's earnings by $400 million by 2016.

As part of this effort Anglo has reorganised its sales teams around the world into two main hubs: London and Singapore. It has also reviewed some long-standing sale contracts agreed under previous management and has set up a shipping desk to have better control of its logistics.

The group is also trading some third-party materials, to make sure every vessel is filled and utilised more efficiently.

Iron ore is the largest contributor to Anglo's earnings.

The role Trotter is taking on had been vacant for a long time since the departure of Daniel Taylor, according to a source close to the situation. Trotter will report to Anglo's head of iron ore marketing and logistics Timo Smit.

"I think Anglo wants to create a stronger commercial division to better compete with the likes of Glencore and other traders," said a second source close to the situation.

Trotter's appointment comes after a shake-up of Anglo's iron ore commercial team which has seen among other changes, the appointment of Dave Tan as regional head of sales for Taiwan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Michael Geng as head of sales into China, according to an internal email seen by Reuters. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)