BRIEF-Amplats, Implats table wage settlement offer to striking AMCU union

BRIEF-Danone makes 1 bln euros in sales in e-commerce - CEO
April 27 Danone CEO Emmanuel Faber tells the annual shareholders meeting:
April 17 Anglo American Platinum Ltd and Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd :
* Platinum producers table settlement offer to AMCU
* Has tabled a strike settlement offer in respect of wages and benefits to employees who are members of the association of mineworkers and construction union
* Advise that the company has tabled a strike settlement offer in respect of wages and benefits to employees who are members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
* Proposed increases will ensure that the minimum cash remuneration for entry level underground employees will rise to R12,500 per month by July 2017
* The cash remuneration for the employees would rise between 7.5 pct and 10 pct across the various bands of employees, with relevant allowances rising in line with inflation.
* By implementing these increases by July 2017, the cost to company for the lowest paid underground employee would be in excess of R17,500 per month
* The company notes that it can ill afford the revised settlement offer, which represents an increase from the 7.5% to 9 pct CCMA offer, and the 7.5 pct to 8,5 pct offer made prior to the commencement of the strike
* Labour costs account for approximately 55 pct to 60 pct of annual production costs and unsustainable increases in these costs will be catastrophic to the future viability of the industry
* Settlement offer has been made in the interests of bringing an end to the debilitating 12-week strike that has crippled the platinum sector
* Principle of 'no work, no pay' applies for the duration of the strike.
* Anglo american platinum says has to date has lost approximately 225,373 ounces platinum in the 12-week strike, equivalent to revenue of around r 5.8 billion
* Impala says has to date lost approximately 180,000 ounces of platinum in the 12-week strike, equivalent to revenue of around R4.0 billion, while employees have forfeited wages of some R1.4 billion. Further company coverage:
* Shares fall as much as 4.3 pct (Adds details, analyst comments, updates shares)
NEW YORK, April 27 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc dropped more than 8 percent on Thursday after the company said it had offered a mid-contract pay increase for pilots and flight attendants.