UPDATE 1-Anglo Canadian Oil explores options, shares up

Feb 13 Junior oil and gas company Anglo Canadian Oil Corp said it is exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, as it believes its assets are undervalued compared with its current share price.

The company's shares, which have lost 80 percent of their value in the last one year, rose 11 percent to 5 Canadian cents on Monday morning on the Toronto Venture Exchange.

"Anglo's shares trade at a substantial discount to the underlying value of our assets," President Jim Ehret said in a statement.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company, which has rights to asssets in Alberta and Saskatchewan, said the strategic review has not been initiated due to any particular offer.

It has appointed PI Financial Corp as financial advisor.