AngloGold in exclusive talks with Newmont on Colorado mine-sources

| TORONTO/VANCOUVER, June 1
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, June 1 Newmont Mining Corp
is in exclusive talks with AngloGold Ashanti Ltd
as it moves closer toward clinching a deal to buy the
African miner's Cripple Creek & Victor gold mine in Colorado,
according to two sources familiar with the matter.
A sale could be finalized soon, and the price for the gold
asset is likely to be well below the $1 billion that was
initially speculated on by analysts, said the sources, who asked
not to be named as they are not authorized to discuss the matter
publicly.
The sources said that if South African-based AngloGold
agrees to a sale, the asset is likely to fetch a price somewhere
in the $700 million to $800 million range.
One source said that the divestiture process, which is being
led by BMO Capital Markets, may still result in the partial sale
and not an outright sale of the entire asset.
Newmont and BMO declined to comment on the matter. AngloGold
could not be reached for comment.
Greenwood Village, Colorado-based Newmont is the world's
second-biggest gold producer by output. Its stock, up 44 percent
this year, has outperformed its peers as the company has cut
debt while managing to fund growth projects and reduce operating
costs.
Other players that had been vying for the Cripple Creek asset
and that may still re-enter the fray if Newmont fails to strike
a deal, are Canadian gold miners Iamgold, Kinross
, Goldcorp and Yamana.
U.S.-based gold and silver miner Hecla Mining Co had
looked at the asset but decided against making a bid for it,
Luke Russell, the company's vice-president for external affairs
said.
Cripple Creek & Victor is an open pit mine that produced
some 211,000 ounces of gold in 2014 and about 110,000 ounces of
silver.
AngloGold, the world's No. 3 gold miner by production, said
in April it was looking for a partner or buyer for the mine as
it attempts to reduce its $3.1 billion debt pile by at least $1
billion over the next one to three years.
Large gold producers globally, including world No. 1 Barrick
Gold Corp, are selling non-core assets as they try to
reduce debt and slim down operations at a time of weaker gold
prices.
(Additional reporting by Ed Stoddard in Johannesburg and Freya
Berry in London; Editing by David Gregorio)