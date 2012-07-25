版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 26日 星期四 06:00 BJT

XX New Issue-AngloGold Ashanti sells $750 mln notes

July 25 AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc 
on Wednesday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Barclays and Citigroup were the active joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI 

AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 5.125 PCT   MATURITY    08/01/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.398   FIRST PAY   02/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 5.203 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/30/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 380 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐