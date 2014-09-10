BRIEF-Anglogold Ashanti says to restructure international operations

Sept 10 Anglogold Ashanti Ltd :
* Proposes corporate restructure and capital raising
* Has applied for, and has received, approval from South
African Reserve Bank ("SARB") to restructure its international
mining operations under a new UK holding company ("NEWCO")
* NEWCO intends to seek premium listing on London Stock
Exchange, an inward listing on Johannesburg Stock Exchange and a
listing of american depositary receipts ("ADR") on New York
Stock Exchange
* NEWCO would hold Anglogold Ashanti's portfolio of gold
production and exploration assets located outside South Africa
* Anglogold Ashanti intends to partially demerge 35 pct of
NEWCO to its shareholders and would initially retain a 65 pct
controlling interest
* NEWCO board would be chaired by Michael Kirkwood
* Company is potentially targeting gross proceeds from
contemplated rights issue in order of approximately $2.1 billion
in order to be able to pursue restructuring
* Financial advisers on transaction and proposed capital
raising UBS AG and Goldman Sachs International
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: