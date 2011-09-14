Ernst & Young faces probe over Anglo Irish failure

DUBLIN, Sept 14 Ireland's accountancy regulator has ordered a probe into the conduct of accountancy firm Ernst & Young over its audits of collapsed lender Anglo Irish Bank.

A byword for the casino-style lending practices that obliterated the local banking sector and forced Ireland into an EU-IMF bailout, Anglo Irish's collapse is expected to cost the state up to 28 billion euros ($38 billion).

A special investigator for Ireland's Chartered Accountants Regulatory Board reported that "there existed certain prima facie cases against the member firm" Ernst & Young, the board said in a statement on Wednesday.

The cases have been referred to a disciplinary panel, it said.

The statement cited the accountancy firm's failure to detect the scale of loans to former chairman, Sean FitzPatrick and its failure to refer to back-to-back loans made between Anglo and bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent in September 2008.

A spokesman for Ernst & Young said it "fundamentally disagreed with the opinions issued by investigator John Purcell" and said no adverse findings had been made against it. ($1=0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mike Nesbit)