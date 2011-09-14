Ernst & Young faces probe over Anglo Irish failure

DUBLIN, Sept 14 Ireland's accountancy regulator
has ordered a probe into the conduct of accountancy firm Ernst &
Young over its audits of collapsed lender Anglo Irish Bank.
A byword for the casino-style lending practices that
obliterated the local banking sector and forced Ireland into an
EU-IMF bailout, Anglo Irish's collapse is expected to cost the
state up to 28 billion euros ($38 billion).
A special investigator for Ireland's Chartered Accountants
Regulatory Board reported that "there existed certain prima
facie cases against the member firm" Ernst & Young, the board
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The cases have been referred to a disciplinary panel, it
said.
The statement cited the accountancy firm's failure to detect
the scale of loans to former chairman, Sean FitzPatrick and its
failure to refer to back-to-back loans made between Anglo and
bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent in September 2008.
A spokesman for Ernst & Young said it "fundamentally
disagreed with the opinions issued by investigator John Purcell"
and said no adverse findings had been made against it.
($1=0.731 Euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mike Nesbit)