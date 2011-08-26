UPDATE 1-Anglo Irish shrinks net loss; eyes U.S. sale

(Writes through, adds detail and background)
DUBLIN Aug 26 Anglo Irish Bank
dramatically shrank its net loss in the first half of the year
and said on Friday it hoped to complete the sale of its U.S.
loan portfolio in the coming months, as it works towards an
eventual closure.
Anglo Irish posted a net loss of 105 million euros ($150.7
million) for January through June, a fraction of the 17.65
billion euros loss generated in 2010, a national record, after
the company shifted tens of billions of euros of risky property
loans off its books.
Anglo Irish's provisions for the first half reached 778
million euros compared with 4.85 billion a year ago and 7.8
billion at the end of December.
Anglo Irish, once the darling of Ireland's financial sector,
became the poster child for the reckless lending that fuelled
the country's property boom and forced the government into an
EU-IMF bailout last year.
The bank's management, overhauled after a slew of scandals,
aims to have the lender closed by 2020 after winding down or
selling its loan portfolios in the United States and Britain.
"The work completed by those in the bank, in conjunction
with the authorities, since nationalisation has paved the way
for an orderly and effective work-out in the best interests of
the Irish taxpayer," Chief Executive Mike Aynsley said in a
statement.
"This reflects a major shift in focus for the organisation
from being a high-octane lender to an effective asset manager of
portfolio sales and redemptions. This will remain our priority."
The group said it expected the sale of its U.S. commercial
real estate loan portfolio, valued at around $9.5 billion, to be
completed in the coming months.
Second-round bids for the portfolio -- the largest to come
up for sale in the United States in recent years -- were due on
Tuesday.
Private equity group Blackstone Group LP and
distressed debt and equity investor Lone Star Funds are among
the bidders for the portfolio, sources have told Reuters.
($1 = 0.697 Euros)
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by David Holmes)