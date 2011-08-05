Many bidders seen on Anglo Irish US property loans

* Banks, private equity, others showing interest -sources
DUBLIN/NEW YORK, Aug 5 First-round bids for a
$9.5 billion U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio owned
by failed lender Anglo Irish Bank [ANGIB.UL] are due on Tuesday
and banks, private equity groups and other investors have shown
interest, five sources familiar with the deal said on Friday.
But fear in the capital markets stemming from Europe's debt
crisis could shave the offered prices as the uncertainty of the
future of the markets and the properties' performances becomes
more difficult to underwrite, said Richard Green, director of
the University of Southern California's Lusk Center for Real
Estate, part of the Marshall School of Business.
"With nervousness, everybody's discount rate goes up and
nobody knows exactly by how much. It makes it more difficult
and likely makes it less valuable," Green said. "If I'm bidding
for something where I'm really uncertain about its value, I'm
not going to bid as much."
The sale has attracted strong interest as it is the largest
U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio to come up for sale
in recent years. However, the portfolio has been broken up into
eight separate pools to open it to smaller players, making it
in essence eight separate sales.
The number of bidders is expected to be whittled down for a
smaller second round by Aug. 23, a source not authorized to
speak publicly about the bid said.
When the Irish bank first selected the broker Eastdil
Secured LLC to sell the loans in June, the portfolio comprised
about $10.5. billion in loans. Since then, many of the
performing loans have been paid off or paid down or are being
paid down, reducing the total over time.
The two leading contenders are a group led by private
equity company Blackstone Group (BX.N) that includes Goldman
Sachs [GSGSC.UL] and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and one led by
private equity firm TPG Capital [TPG.UL], two sources familiar
with the deal said. The latter group includes LoanCare Capital;
PIMCO, the world's largest bond fund; and real estate
investment company Lubert Adler.
Lone Star Funds, a global distressed debt and equity
investor, also is among the large bidders, two sources said.
The private equity groups are expected to be interested in
the five pools of either non-performing loans or loans worth
more than the properties.
The pools have also been split along the lines of real
estate types -- hotels, apartments, condominiums, office and
warehouses, according to an information sheet obtained by
Reuters.
Another pool contains loans that are about equal to the
value of the property but are still current.
The performing loans likely will attract banks, who will
transfer the good loans onto their balance sheets.
Starwood Capital is another that is interested as part of a
consortium, although the members of the consortium were not
clear, said another source not authorized to speak on the
record.
Torchlight Investors, an independent adviser focused on
commercial real estate debt investments, also is a member of
another consortium bidding on the portfolio, another source
said.
Representatives from all of the potential bidders declined
to comment or could not be reached for comment. Anglo Irish
declined comment.
Anglo Irish was one of the most aggressive lenders during
the U.S. commercial real estate boom of 2003-2007 but its risk
strategy brought it and the Irish economy to the brink of
collapse and forced Dublin to seek an 85 billion euros EU-IMF
bailout last year.
Once the darling of the Irish stock market, Anglo Irish was
nationalized in 2009 and is being wound down, having ceased
lending and sold its deposits to former rivals.
Its U.S. portfolio is its premium stock of assets, and a
successful sale would represent a huge boost for the Irish
government, which has vowed to radically shrink its banking
sector and reduce its reliance on emergency funding from the
European Central Bank (ECB).
The loans to be sold are on a diverse group of more than
280 properties, including office buildings in Massachusetts and
retail properties in New Hampshire, South Carolina and Florida.
It also includes apartment buildings in New York City and
Boston, warehouses and gas stations in the Midwest, and hotels
from Florida to Maine.
