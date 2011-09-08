Anglo Irish U.S. sale to be signed in next few wks

DUBLIN, Sept 8 Anglo Irish Bank expects to sign a deal to sell its $9.5 billion U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio in the next couple of weeks, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We plan to sign that deal in the next week or two," Mike Aynsley told an audience of chartered accountants.

Sources told Reuters last month that Wells Fargo , JP Morgan Chase & Co and Lone Star Funds were the winners of the portfolio, and that the total price paid was between $7 billion and $8 billion.

Aynsley also said the value of trying to do a consensual buyback of Anglo's senior unsecured paper was "questionable", given it was trading at around 93-95 cents in the euro.

