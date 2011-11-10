Angola passes law to force oil firms to use local banks

LISBON Nov 10 Angola's parliament on
Thursday approved a law that forces overseas oil companies to
pay their taxes and other transactions through the country's
banking system, state news agency Angop reported.
The new law means oil companies active in Africa's second
largest crude producer after Nigeria will have to pay their
taxes and their bills from overseas sub-contractors and
suppliers in dollars through local banks.
Analysts have said the government has shown determination in
winning its long battle with the oil companies to force them to
use the domestic banks.
Delays in passing oil legislation have deterred foreign
partners from investing in Nigeria and turned their focus to
Angola, enticed by the prospect of huge finds in ultra-deep
water blocks known as sub-salt.
Already present in various deep water blocks off the Angolan
coast, Britain's BP, France's Total, and
Italy's Eni are among the international majors that
were earlier this year awarded concessions to explore promising
ultra-deep water blocks known as sub-salt.
Until now, the international oil firms were allowed to use
overseas banks for their activities in Angola under a special
regime, mainly because the African country's banking system was
seen as still developing and unable to handle the transactions.
Angop said the wording of the bill shows the government
believes the national financial system has now developed
sufficiently to take an active role processing the oil
industry's transactions.
Analysts say the Angolan banking sector is solid, with its
banks well managed and boasting resilient asset quality.
The country's main banks, which include state-owned Banco
Africano de Investimento and local units of Portugal's Banco
Espirito Santo and Banco BPI, are set to get
a capital boost from the law, with some analysts saying around
$10 billion could enter the financial system each year.
Angola's economy relies heavily on oil revenues, which make
up around 45 percent of gross domestic product and over 90
percent of export income.
Central bank Governor Jose de Lima Massano said last month
the new law will help shore up the country's foreign reserves,
an effort seen as crucial to protect the economy from the risk
of shocks from possible oil price and demand drops.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas)