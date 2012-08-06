Angola Cabinda rebels want talks with govt after vote

* Seek dialogue with administration to be elected Aug. 31
* Separatist group has fought for independence for 38 years
* Demands larger share of revenues in oil-rich province
By Shrikesh Laxmidas
LUANDA, Aug 6 A rebel group that has fought for
the independence of Angola's oil-producing northern enclave of
Cabinda for nearly four decades wants to hold talks with the
Angolan government after national elections on Aug. 31, its
leader said.
The Front for the Liberation of the Enclave of Cabinda
(FLEC) has fought a low-level insurgency for 38 years. It
grabbed world headlines in January 2010 for a deadly attack on a
bus carrying the Togo national soccer team during the African
Nations Cup held in Angola.
"FLEC is observing the start of campaigning for the general
election in Angola and will take the necessary measures to
explore official and direct contact with the government that
wins the ballot on Aug. 31," FLEC leader Nzita Henriques Tiago,
who is in exile in Paris, said in a statement on Sunday.
The Aug. 31 election will choose lawmakers and a president.
Analysts predict President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos, in power for
32 years, will lead his MPLA party to an easy win.
Oil output from wells off the coast of Cabinda, an enclave
sandwiched between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the
Republic of Congo, represents more than half of the around 1.8
million barrels per day produced by Angola, Africa's
second-largest crude producer after Nigeria.
FLEC's Henriques Tiago said talks could lead to the end of
the Cabinda conflict if the new government shows the political
will and creates the conditions to reach a peaceful solution.
"Our political commitment to end the war remains that of an
understanding through a direct, negotiated solution with the
Angolan government," the FLEC statement said.
Requests for comment from the Angolan government obtained no
immediate response.
The attack on the Togo team led to the arrest of several
FLEC activists and in July 2010 Henriques Tiago said his group's
fight was no longer viable. The Angolan government said at the
time it was open to talks but none have taken place.
FLEC and several splinter groups say Cabindans do not
receive a fair share of Angola's oil revenues.
The fact that Cabinda's oil is produced offshore means,
however, that the rebels have less chance of disrupting output
than militants in Nigeria's Niger Delta.