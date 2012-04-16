Angolan officials held hidden Cobalt shares-FT

LONDON, April 16 Three of Angola's most powerful
officials have acknowledged they hold concealed shares in an oil
venture linked to Cobalt International Energy, the
Financial Times reported on Monday.
The newspaper said the recently departed head of the
national oil company and an influential general confirmed that
they, along with another general, have held shares in Nazaki Oil
and Gaz, the local partner in Cobalt's oil venture in the
country.
The article said Manuel Vicente, head of state-owned
Sonangol until his appointment in January as minister of state
for economic co-ordination, and General Manuel Helder Vieira
Dias Junior, known as Kopelipa, head of the presidency's
military bureau, confirmed their holdings in letters.
The third official was identified by the FT as General
Leopoldino Fragoso do Nascimento.
Vicente and General Kopelipa are cited as saying they exerted
no influence over the award of Cobalt's oil rights.
"Always respecting all Angolan legislation applicable to
such activities, not having committed any crime of abuse of
power and/or trafficking of influence to obtain illicit
shareholder advantages," the two officials are quoted as saying,
in reference to their Nazaki interests.
Their interests were held through Grupo Aquattro
Internacional. Aquattro, the FT said, was named as a Nazaki
shareholder in two company documents from 2007 and 2010.
U.S. authorities are investigating the Goldman Sachs
backed explorer's Angolan operations, the FT said.
Cobalt could not be immediately reached for comment.