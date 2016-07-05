Twin crises expose Angola's failure to kick its oil habit

* In oil slump, Angola rues petroleum addiction
* Push to broaden economy too little, too late
* President asks daughter to clean up state oil firm
* Dos Santos hinting at 2018 as retirement date
By Ed Cropley
LUANDA, July 5 A month ago, a 17 tonne shipment
of bananas left Angola for Portugal in what state media heralded
as a "first symbolic batch" in the resurgence of a farming
sector wiped out by civil war.
But that war ended 14 years ago and since then Angola has
overlooked agriculture, developing instead an addiction to oil
income and the imports it buys. Now, with crude less than half
its price of two years ago, the country appears to be grinding
to a halt.
Africa's top oil producer needs more than a container load
of fruit to solve a financial and economic crisis - compounded
by a public health crisis - that has laid bare the failings of
the "diversification" mantra of Jose Eduardo dos Santos, its
president for the last 37 years.
Oil wealth turned Angola into sub-Saharan Africa's
third-biggest economy and one of the continent's few
"upper-middle income" states. But beyond the high-rises on the
capital's Dubai-style coastal promenade, the problems are plain
to see.
Cranes stand idle atop half-finished concrete office blocks
in Luanda while piles of rubbish lie uncollected in the streets,
a result of municipal budget cuts imposed this year to try to
balance the books.
The squalor is a breeding ground for vermin, flies and
disease, and health experts say it is no coincidence that a
yellow fever epidemic that started in December in one of
Luanda's vast slums has spread across the country and beyond,
reaching even China.
"Luanda is dirty, disgusting," said 58-year-old businessman
Antonio Bobbe, edging past a vagrant rummaging through a mound
of trash. "The government doesn't do anything. There's no
responsibility. You should see the rats. They're huge."
On top of the filth, a shortage of hard currency makes doing
business tough for anyone but the well-connected. "If you have
friends, government friends, you can get dollars. If not,
nothing," said Bobbe. "We hope that the situation changes, but
at the moment there's no light at the end of the tunnel."
"ANGOLA RISING" NO MORE
Before independence from Portugal in 1974, Angola was a
major exporter of fruit, coffee and sisal. Then two decades of
conflict destroyed commercial agriculture and since peace
returned in 2002 problems ranging from uncleared mines in sugar
plantations to uprooted rural workers have frustrated efforts to
revive it.
While Angola has rebuilt an impressive infrastructure,
getting any sort of productive industry off the ground has gone
nowhere apart from the oil on which it relied to achieve
breakneck economic growth.
It now churns out 1.8 million barrels a day from its
offshore fields and is China's leading crude supplier. But those
petro-dollars come at a price.
Oil accounts for 40 percent of GDP, 70 percent of government
revenues and 95 percent of foreign exchange income, leaving the
nation of 25 million people dangerously exposed to fluctuations
in world oil markets.
With crude languishing at $50 a barrel, down from over $100
in mid-2014, Angola is starved of dollars. Growth has slowed to
3 percent - almost a recession in local terms - while the
national currency has collapsed and inflation in a country that
imports almost everything hit an annual 29 percent in May.
For dos Santos, a Soviet-trained oil engineer regarded as
the pillar of post-war stability, the timing of the twin crises
could not be worse. They have struck a year before an election
and two years before what the 73-year-old president has said
will be his retirement.
"The fragilities of the post-conflict state that dos Santos
has built are being exposed," said Paula Roque, an Angola expert
at Britain's Oxford University. "That whole rhetoric of 'Angola
Rising' no longer holds."
Desperate, the government swallowed its pride and sought
help from the World Health Organization against yellow fever but
last week the International Monetary Fund said Luanda had ended
talks about a broad financial rescue package.
The government has not commented and finance minister
Armando Manuel did not respond to requests for an interview.
GOLDEN GOOSE
Besides yellow fever, few indicators are as telling as the
kwanza currency, down more than 40 percent in the last
year against the dollar at the official central bank rate.
Available only to a lucky few individuals and firms, the
rate is of little consequence to ordinary Angolans, who have to
rely on a black market where the kwanza is worth as little as
570 to the dollar, less than a third its official value of 165.
"For people bringing in anything from the United States or
South Africa it's very difficult," said 26-year-old Nadio
Medina, who used to import used cars from South Africa. Now he
sells eggs wholesale to pavement burger stalls.
In an unusually frank admission last month, dos Santos
admitted that bloated state oil company Sonangol, the central
pillar of the economy and the source of nearly all its dollars,
had not paid a cent into state coffers since January.
"Our country lives upon imports - imports for food, for raw
materials to national manufacturers, for industry, agriculture,
construction," he said. "We need to make other goods to export
besides the oil. That is a strategic task."
Yet looking past the rhetoric, the only thing likely to
change is Sonangol.
Last month, dos Santos made his 43-year-old daughter Isabel
chief executive, inviting cries of "supersonic nepotism" from
anti-graft website Maka Angola, a rare dissenting voice in one
of Africa's most politically-closed states.
Last year, for instance, 17 members of a Luanda book club
were jailed for reading a volume described as a "blue-print for
non-violent resistance to repressive regimes".
Isabel dos Santos - said by Forbes magazine to be Africa's
richest woman - insisted her appointment was everything to do
with shaking up Sonangol and nothing to do with a dynastic dos
Santos succession plan, as her father's opponents allege.
"It's not because of politics. I was brought into this
project because of my experience from the private business
sector," she told Reuters in an interview that laid out her
central aim: to produce more oil for less money.
Foreign oil firms Chevron and BP applauded
her plans that include having Boston Consulting Group and
PriceWaterhouseCoopers as advisers and stripping out Sonangol's
real estate, banking and aviation units to focus on oil.
To many, the overhaul is the clearest sign yet that
President dos Santos really is preparing for retirement but not
necessarily to make way for his daughter.
"It's not about Isabel becoming president," said Alex Vines,
head of the Africa programme at London's Chatham House
think-tank. "The regime relies on Sonangol. It's the goose that
lays the golden egg and the reason she was put in charge is
because it needs serious reform."
(editing by David Stamp)