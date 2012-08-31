Lop-sided Angola vote to keep Dos Santos in power

* Only third national election since independence in 1975
* Inequality the Achilles Heel of no. 2 Africa oil producer
* Angolans demand better services: running water and light
By Shrikesh Laxmidas and Pascal Fletcher
LUANDA, Aug 31 "Victory is certain" runs the old
war slogan of Angola's ruling MPLA party, and few doubt that a
one-sided election on Friday will keep President Jose Eduardo
dos Santos at the helm of Africa's second largest oil producer.
Despite palpable discontent among ordinary Angolans about
the unequal distribution of their country's oil wealth, Dos
Santos' MPLA is expected to win most of the votes at the expense
of much smaller and weaker opponents, including the former rebel
group UNITA.
It will only be Angola's third national election since its
abrupt and violent independence from Portugal in 1975, and the
second since the end of 27 years of civil war, whose scars
remain in the form of damaged buildings and amputee land mine
victims.
The MPLA's monolithic hold on state institutions and coffers
and its control of most local media gave it clear advantages in
a lop-sided election campaign over UNITA and seven other smaller
coalitions and parties which are fielding candidates.
The month-long campaign was generally peaceful, marred only
by an incident on Thursday in which police detained a dozen
members of the CASA-CE opposition party when they tried to enter
the national elections commission to demand credentials to
observe the vote.
Seeking to repeat a crushing 2008 election win over UNITA
with 82 percent of the vote, the MPLA has sought to ram home the
message that Dos Santos, who turned 70 this week, represents the
best guarantee of peace and prosperity in Angola.
"We're going to continue the work we started," the
silver-haired president told 20,000 cheering supporters on
Wednesday in a closing campaign rally at the national stadium in
the capital, Luanda.
The election will appoint 220 lawmakers, with the leader of
the winning party automatically becoming president for a
five-year term.
"POOR IN A RICH COUNTRY"
While denouncing alleged electoral irregularities, Dos
Santos' opponents have also focused on what they say is the
rampant corruption of the MPLA leadership at the expense of
Angola's poor.
Civil society activists say the election involving nearly 10
million registered voters, hailed as a "Feast of Democracy" by
Angola's state media, will not pass muster as a credible
democratic exercise.
"We can't really talk of transparent, fair and just
elections, we are very far from that," said Elias Isaac, Angola
country director for the Open Society Initiative for Southern
Africa (OSISA), a pro-democracy NGO.
Observers from the Southern African Development Community
(SADC), the African Union and the Community of
Portuguese-Speaking States of which Angola is a member will
witness the elections.
But there are no formal observer missions from the European
Union or the United States, both major importers of Angola's oil
along with China. Some senior diplomats from Western embassies
said they had not received credentials from the national
elections commission to observe the voting.
The MPLA's dominance reflects Dos Santos' nearly 33 years in
power during which the reserved Soviet-trained oil engineer
survived Cold War offensives by South African apartheid forces
and rebel fighters - thanks to Cuban and Soviet military support
- and then defeated UNITA in the civil war that ended a decade
ago.
But after 10 years of peace, the ruling party faces growing
popular discontent over persistent poverty and inequality in a
country rich in oil, diamonds and land, something Dos Santos'
opponents have sought to exploit.
"Angolans are suffering because they are poor in a rich
country," UNITA leader Isaias Samakuva told a campaign rally,
recalling that a large majority do not have running water or
electricity in their homes.
In apparent recognition of this, the MPLA's election slogan
pledges to "to make Angola grow more and to distribute better".
There has been plenty of growth - an oil boom fuelled growth
averaging 15 percent between 2002 and 2008 and new buildings
thrusting into the Luanda skyline testify to buoyant expansion
prospects - but distribution of this wealth has been unequal
among the country's 18 million people.
"ONE-PERSON STATE"
On his 70th birthday on Tuesday, Dos Santos inaugurated a
$360 million facelift for Luanda's waterfront promenade amid a
crowd of dignitaries, the latest of a string of big-ticket
infrastructure projects opened by the MPLA during campaigning.
Just a few minutes from the renovated, palm-lined seafront
is the crowded slum of Sambizanga where Dos Santos was born,
according to his official MPLA biography.
Here, cars and pedestrians weave through a warren of dirt
streets, where scores of children play among pools of sewage and
patches of trampled mud between crude tin-roofed brick homes.
At one corner stands a water point, enclosed in a metal
grille, which local residents say has not yielded running water
for three or four years. "We don't need much to fix this," said
Maria Dos Santos Campos, gesturing to the dry water stand and
comparing it with the millions spent on the seafront promenade.
"Angola is a rich country. I don't believe the neighbourhood
should be the way it is ... our party in power needs to do more
and talk less," she added.
Critics like OSISA's Isaac say Dos Santos runs Angola like a
"one-person state", surrounded by family members and a political
and military elite he says use public funds to further their own
private business interests. "It's a group of bloodsuckers
feeding from a vein," he says.
Dos Santos supporters blame those around the president. "The
man is not God ... a country cannot be built in a day. The
intention is good," a civil servant who only gave his name as
Pedro said, wearing the MPLA's red, black and yellow colours.
The leader of the opposition CASA-CE, breakaway UNITA
dissident Abel Chivukuvuku, has made a point of campaigning on
the street and plunging into crowds and markets to greet voters,
accusing Dos Santos of being out of touch and distant.
"The one who doesn't know your suffering cannot address your
suffering," he said.