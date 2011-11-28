Angola LNG sees first LNG in early 2012, eyes non-U.S. buyers

PERTH Nov 28 Angola LNG is on track to
deliver its first liquefied natural gas exports in early 2012
and is looking to sell its LNG to non-U.S. buyers after prices
there plummeted due to an increase in domestic gas production, a
company executive said on Monday.
"Our project was based, four years ago, on U.S. sales, but
since the LNG market is not very good, we are looking for other
opportunities," Antonio Orfao, chairman of Angola LNG, told
Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Perth,
Australia.
The 5.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) Angola LNG project
is led by Angola's state-owned oil company, Sonangol, which has
a 22.8 percent interest and Chevron, which holds 36.4
percent. Eni, Total and BP each hold a
stake of 13.6 percent.
Angola LNG's plans to turn its focus away from U.S. buyers
occurs in the wake of a rapid increase in shale gas production
brought about by new drilling and extraction technologies which
will bring U.S. gas production to a record high this year.
U.S. LNG imports have halved since 2007 with some import
terminals re-exporting cargoes as the country's demand is
increasingly met by domestic gas production.
To market its gas, Angola LNG is creating new LNG marketing
entity that will look to sell its gas to the most competitive
markets, Orfao said, but would not specify which markets Angola
LNG was targeting.
"We look for the best markets, it can be any place-- our
team is looking at different options," Orfao said, adding that
although there were no signed sale contracts yet, he expected
sale agreements to be made in the next several months.
Rapidly increasing Asian LNG demand and higher prices for
the fuel in the region have pulled supplies of the gas from the
Atlantic region in the last few months.
Asian spot prices are around $17 per million British thermal
units (mmBtu) LNG-AS, compared to the U.S. where prices are
around $3.50 per mmBtu.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede)