Angola LNG compressor leak delays loading programme

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 26 A compressor leak at Angola's new
liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant has delayed loading
programmes and reduced output at the $10 billion project, which
is due to shut for two months from July, a site manager said.
Delays caused by a leaking valve at an air compressor unit
has meant that LNG initially due to start being pumped aboard a
waiting vessel on Tuesday this week has been pushed back to
Monday next week.
The leak will affect the export of Angola's third LNG
shipment of 2014 for which it is currently collecting bids as
part of a tender launched last week.
"Five days ago an air compressor issue arose with one of the
valves somehow leaking," a site source said.
"We are in the process of changing that valve, although at
the moment we are operating at less than 50 percent due to this
problem," he said, confirming the delayed loading programme.
Gas supplies from offshore fields to the liquefaction plant
also suffered setbacks earlier this month after a platform
problem at BP's Block 18 shut off flows.
"There were platform issues that briefly halted supply from
Block 18 a few days ago but that has now been resolved," he
said.
The interruption had limited impact on output given that the
vast bulk of the plant's feedstock arrives from ExxonMobil's
Block 15. Total's Block 17 provides the rest.
A rig capsize last July that caused one death is also set to
delay efforts to link two Chevron-operated offshore
blocks with the plant.
As a salvage operation gets underway to remove the wreck,
stakeholders have sped up efforts to establish supply lines with
more remote fields in BP's Block 31 to boost output, but that
gas is not flowing yet, the source said.
Sixty days of comprehensive maintenance have been scheduled
from July in order to tackle various technical issues.
The project is operated by U.S. oil major Chevron with a
36.4 percent shareholding, while Sonangol has a 22.8 percent
stake. Other stakeholders include Total, BP and ENI.