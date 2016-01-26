Angola LNG export project commences recommissioning - spokesperson

Viacom's Paramount Pictures inks deal with Chinese film companies
Jan 19 Viacom's Paramount Pictures has signed a three-year deal with two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.
LONDON/MILAN Jan 26 The Angola liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project has started recommissioning, a spokesperson for the Chevron-led venture said.
The project stalled after a rupture on the flare line forced a shutdown in April 2014. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by David Clarke)
Jan 19 Viacom's Paramount Pictures has signed a three-year deal with two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.
* Reported updated clinical, biomarker data from ongoing study of DKN-01
* CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME OF $10.2 MILLION IN Q4 2016 WAS VIRTUALLY UNCHANGED FROM Q3