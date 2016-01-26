版本:
Angola LNG export project commences recommissioning - spokesperson

LONDON/MILAN Jan 26 The Angola liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project has started recommissioning, a spokesperson for the Chevron-led venture said.

The project stalled after a rupture on the flare line forced a shutdown in April 2014. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by David Clarke)

