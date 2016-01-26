UPDATE 1-Angola LNG export project commences recommissioning - spokesperson

(Adds details, background)

LONDON/MILAN Jan 26 The Angola liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project has started recommissioning, a spokesperson for the Chevron-led venture said.

The project stalled after a succession of technical faults before a rupture on the flare line forced a shutdown in April 2014.

Traders said they expected exports from the plant to resume in April this year.

The spokesperson declined to comment on the timing of the first cargo.

Chevron has a 36.4 percent share in the plant, while Angolan state oil firm Sonangol has 22.8 percent. Other stakeholders include Total, BP and ENI . (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by David Clarke)