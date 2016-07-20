Angola's LNG export plant shuts down for planned testing -trade sources

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MILAN, July 20 Angola's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility has been shut down until mid- to late-August for a planned phase of testing and maintenance before ramping back up to full capacity, trade sources said.
Angola's recently refurbished plant reopened in early June after it was shut down in April 2014 to fix design flaws.
Since then it has exported four cargoes, while traders had expected it to pump out six to nine shipments before shutting down for a final phase of tests.
The Chevron-led project should ramp-up toward full export capacity once it is back in operation by September, traders said.
Angola LNG did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.