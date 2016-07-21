Angola LNG to resume production in late Sept after planned shutdown

MILAN, July 21 Angola's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant will resume production in late September following a planned shutdown to test equipment, a spokeswoman for the project said.

Reuters reported this week that the Chevron-led plant had shut as part of a final phase of tests before it could ramp back up to full output.

Traders had expected the plant to resume output in mid- to late-August, however, not late September, potentially helping underpin further spot price gains for that month.

"I can confirm that the Angola LNG plant is now in a planned shutdown," the spokeswoman said.

"This is part of the restart and commissioning programme and is standard practice in new LNG plants," she said.

