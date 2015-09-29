Angolan fishermen accuse Chevron of oil spill, demand compensation

LUANDA, Sept 29 About 500 fishermen in Angola's
Cabinda province are demanding compensation from Chevron Corp
, saying it was behind an oil spill that prevented them
from catching fish for nearly two weeks, an industry body said
on Tuesday.
Environmental authorities in the southern African country
found traces of oil more than two weeks ago on the shores of the
beach in the northern Cabinda province but has not given the
size of the spillage or who it believes is responsible.
Industry lobby group Caconga Voice of Fishermen Association
accused Chevron of causing the leak and said each of the nearly
500 fishermen was demanding $2,000 from the U.S. company for
each of 11 to 12 days they were unable able to catch fish.
Chevron said in a statement it was not responsible for the
leak but cleaned it up to "demonstrate our commitment to
protecting people and the environment".
Environmental Minister Maria de Fatima Jardim said: "The
company responsible for this incident has already cleaned up the
waters and will pay the government a fine and should compensate
the fishermen." She gave no further details.
Total SA and BP also operate in Angola.
There have been no major oil spills reported in Angola in
recent years although fishermen in the nation's oil-rich
province of Cabinda are sometimes quoted in the local media as
saying oil pollution levels are rising in the region.
