U.S. firm Cobalt threatens arbitration over Angolan oil assets

LONDON, April 3 U.S. oil firm Cobalt
said it would seek arbitration if Angola's state-run Sonangol
failed to extend licence deadlines on two deepwater blocks, a
move the U.S. company said was needed to help it sell the
assets.
Cobalt said its efforts to find a buyer for its 40 percent
stakes in Blocks 20 and 21 offshore Angola were "negatively
impacted by the uncertainty surrounding the extension".
Cobalt has been trying to sell the blocks for several years.
A deal to sell the licences to Sonangol in a $1.75 billion deal
collapsed in 2016 because required approvals from the Angolan
government did not come in time.
"We may be unable to consummate the sale of our Angolan
assets on favourable terms, or at all" without the extensions,
Cobalt said in a filing with the U.S. Security and Exchange
Commission.
Sonangol declined to comment on Cobalt's statement.
Cobalt said it still wanted to find buyer and expected
Sonangol to extend deadlines for exploration and development
targets by at least a year, plus the time to taken to resolve
the dispute.
Although Cobalt owns 40 percent of the blocks and Sonangol
has 30 percent, the Angolan state company holds the rights to
extend exploration deadlines for production sharing agreements.
BP, which also has 30 percent in the consortium, declined to
comment.
"We hope to resolve things amicably with Sonangol," Cobalt
said, saying it had submitted a notice of dispute to Sonangol on
March 8 of its intention to pursue arbitration under the
International Chamber of Commerce and would "seek all available
remedies at law or in equity" if needed.
Cobalt also said it could seek protection under a bilateral
investment treaty between Germany and Angola because its Angolan
assets were indirectly held by a German subsidiary.
Cobalt said it would "continue to fulfil its obligations" as
operator on the blocks but did not plan any material investments
in Angola until the issue was resolved.
Anish Kapadia, managing director at investment bank Tudor,
Pickering, Holt & Co., said other firms would be reluctant to
develop the assets while any arbitration was underway.
"In this current environment, it's hard to see anyone taking
that risk," Kapadia said.
Iain Quirk, a UK arbitration consultant with the
International Chamber of Commerce and barrister with Essex Court
Chambers, said such disputes could take years but an arbitration
request could be quickly be withdrawn if a deal was reach
privately.
(Additional reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Edmund Blair)