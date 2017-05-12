CORRECTED-US oil firm Cobalt files for arbitration against Angola for $2 bln

(Corrects final paragraph to read "...Roderick..." instead of
"...Robert...")
LONDON May 12 U.S. oil firm Cobalt said
it had filed requests for arbitration seeking more than $2
billion from Angola's state-run Sonangol after the two failed to
reach an agreement on licence deadline extensions on two
deepwater blocks, company filings showed this week.
Cobalt said it was requesting an award against Sonangol in
excess of $2 billion, plus applicable interest and costs.
It filed a separate request for arbitration against Sonangol
seeking more than $174 million, plus applicable interest and
costs, for the joint interest receivable for operations on Block
21 offshore Angola.
Sonangol did not return a request for comment.
Cobalt said its years-long efforts to find a buyer for its
40 percent stakes in Blocks 20 and 21 offshore Angola were
"negatively impacted by the uncertainty surrounding the
extension".
A deal to sell the licences to Sonangol in a $1.75 billion
deal collapsed in 2016 because required approvals from the
Angolan government did not come in time.
While Cobalt owns 40 percent of the blocks and Sonangol has
30 percent, the Angolan state company holds the rights to extend
exploration deadlines for production sharing agreements.
Sonangol "appears to be leveraging those roles to control
the ownership and development of Cobalt's key pre-salt oil and
gas discoveries fully, despite the implications for contract
sanctity," said IHS analyst Roderick Bruce. "The case will
likely increase investor wariness over NOC partnership risks in
Angola, already elevated by the uncertainties generated by
Sonangol's restructuring and financial difficulties."
(Reporting By Libby George; Editing by David Evans)