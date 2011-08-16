UPDATE 3-Angola's Oct oil exports to slip; Pazflor starts

* Oct exports to average 1.57 million bpd
* Total set to be lower than September's 1.67 million bpd
* New oilfield Pazflor set to export one cargo
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Aug 16 Angola is scheduled in October to
export the first cargo of oil from Total's Pazflor
field, one of several new projects expected to counter a decline
in supplies from Africa's second-largest producer.
Crude exports from Angola in October are scheduled to
average 1.57 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 1.67
million bpd in September, a preliminary loading programme
provided by a trading source on Tuesday.
But in a sign of a looming supply boost, October's schedule
shows a 950,000-barrel cargo of Pazflor crude will be exported.
This would add 31,000 bpd to October's total and more in coming
months as the field builds up towards full output.
Fields such as Pazflor will help supplies from Angola
recover, once again rivaling those of Africa's top exporter,
Nigeria. Angola's exports have slipped from near 1.9 million bpd
in mid-2009 because of natural decline in some oilfields and
maintenance in others.
"Companies have been fully focused on getting things
developed and we haven't seen many start-ups over the last
couple of years; hence the production from Angola has flattened
out a little bit," said Martin Kelly, lead analyst for
sub-Saharan Africa at Wood Mackenzie.
"But that's all about to change with Pazflor and PSVM coming
on stream at the end of this year and then there's another
pipeline of projects due to come on stream in 2012, 2013 and
2014, so we're expecting Angolan production to increase quite
significantly from the end of this year."
Pazflor was scheduled to come on stream in the last three
months of the year. Total expects the 220,000-bpd deepwater
field to reach full capacity within six months.
BP Plc's PSVM offshore field is also due to produce
first oil in 2011. The company expects it to build up to a
plateau output rate of 150,000 bpd by 2012.
There is no cargo owner or loading date in October given so
far for the Pazflor shipment. Total holds a 40 percent interest
in the project with partners Statoil , Exxon Mobil
and BP.
As well as the decline and maintenance issues in Angola, a
period of relative peace in the Niger Delta has allowed Nigeria
to extend its lead over Angola in oil production for now.
Nigeria is scheduled to export about 2 million bpd in
September. The October export schedule is not yet available.
Both Angola and Nigeria are members of the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
