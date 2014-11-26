Angola oil exports rise to 1.86 mln bpd in January -list

LONDON Nov 26 Angola is set to export 1.86
million barrels per day of crude oil in January, up from 1.60
mln bpd in December, an updated shipping list showed on
Wednesday.
The oil from the OPEC member, and Africa's second-largest
exporter, will be shipped on 60 vessels, the list showed.
The final programme is significantly larger than the
provisional programme released earlier in the month, as it
included two vessels of the new Sangos grade operated by Eni,
and an extra Dalia cargo.
Exports of Cabinda, Girassol, Palanca, Saturno, Hungo, and
Plutonio were set to be higher in January than December.
Crude grade Cargoes Barrels per day*
Cabinda 6 184,000
Girassol 4 129,000
Nemba 7 215,000
Saturno 6 184,000
Dalia 7 215,000
Hungo 5 153,000
Mondo 1 31,000
Kissanje 4 123,000
Saxi 2 61,000
Pazflor 6 183,000
Plutonio 5 161,000
CLOV 5 161,000
Sangos 2 61,000
TOTAL 60 1,860,000
