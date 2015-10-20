UPDATE 1-Angola to export 1.80 million bpd of crude in December-loading schedule

(Adds table, context)
LONDON Oct 20 Angola will export around 1.80
million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil in December, up from
1.77 million bpd planned in November, a provisional loading
schedule showed on Tuesday.
Oil majors including Exxon, Total and
Chevron and state oil company Sonangol will export the
oil on 58 cargoes, up from the 55 cargoes that were set to move
in November, the schedule showed.
Higher output, combined with strong supply from competing
grades of crude oil, high storage and sluggish demand growth
have put pressure on differentials of Angolan crude oil.
There was a handful of cargoes still available for November
export, with oil from the country selling at a slower pace than
in earlier months.
The export programme for Nigerian crude oil is expected to
be known on Wednesday and Thursday.
Crude grade Cargoes Barrels per day*
Cabinda 5 153,000
CLOV 5 161,000
Dalia 7 215,000
Girassol 5 161,000
Hungo 3 92,000
Kissanje 5 153,000
Mondo 1 31,000
Nemba 7 215,000
Palanca 1 32,000
Pazflor 4 123,000
Plutonio 4 129,000
Sangos 3 63,000
Saturno 6 184,000
Saxi 1 31,000
Gimboa 1 32,000
TOTAL 58 1,803,000
*Total may not match due to rounding
(Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by Louise Heavens)