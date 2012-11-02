Chevron declares force majeure at Angolan oil terminal

BRIEF-GE says appoints seven new company officers
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
GENEVA Nov 2 U.S. oil major Chevron said on Friday that its Angolan subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company had declared force majeure at the Kuito offshore oil terminal on October 29, without giving a reason.
"The Kuito operation is currently undergoing a planned turnaround, and we do not anticipate any resulting production impacts from this action," a company spokesman said in an emailed statement.
Chevron is one of the west African country's top producers and typically loads two 920,000 barrel cargoes a month from its Kuito platform.
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million