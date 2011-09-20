UPDATE 1-Angola oil law no incentive for deepwater risk -Galp

* Says risks in deepwater exploration deserve significant
returns
* Galp still eyes Angola pre-salt, despite failed bids
By Shrikesh Laxmidas and Daniel Alvarenga
LISBON, Sept 20 Angola's tax laws do not give
enough incentives for companies to take risks in oil exploration
such as those required in the ultra-deep water blocks known as
pre-salt, the head of Portuguese oil company Galp
said.
"Angola has a geology which is very attractive, with the
so-called ultra-deep in the Angolan sea. But the current fiscal
legislation in Angola does not stimulate risk-taking", Galp
Chief Executive Officer Manuel Ferreira de Oliveira told a
conference in Lisbon on Tuesday.
"Angola has a fiscal legislation for oil that is called
production sharing agreement, and in which companies invest,
have some mechanisms to protect investment risk, but that also
caps the returns," he added.
Ferreira de Oliveira said ultra-deep offshore oil is clearly
one of "very high risks", and for which there should be high
levels of capital remuneration.
Galp has been investing heavily in projects such as
Tombua-Landana in Angola, Africa's second largest oil producer
after Nigeria.
The company said in April it expected to more than double
its Angolan oil production to 40,000 barrels per day by 2017.
Unlike in Brazil, however, where Galp is a minority partner
with state-run oil company Petrobras in massive
subsalt offshore discoveries, the Portuguese company was
unsuccessful in its bids for deep water concessions in Angola
earlier this year.
Angola issued concessions across 11 deep water blocks to
seven bidders in January, including BP , Total ,
Eni and other international majors.
Still, Ferreira de Oliveira said his company is monitoring
the situation.
"We'll see what happens, let the process conclude, see some
exploration and analyse the level of risks involved," he said,
adding that the company's experience in Brazil leads it to
expect the first estimates for Angola's deep water reserves to
appear only in around five years' time.
(Reporting By Shrikesh Laxmidas and Daniel Alvarenga; Editing
by Axel Bugge and Anthony Barker)