Angolan oil output squeezed by LNG plant closure

* LNG plant shutdown overwhelms oil platforms with gas
* Oil output squeezed by 50,000 barrels a day
* Production constraints may reduce demand for tenders -
lawyer
* Future exploration could be set back by squeeze
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Simon Falush
MILAN/LONDON, Oct 15 The lengthy shutdown of a
liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant is helping push Angola's crude
oil exports to their lowest levels since 2006, having clogged
offshore platforms with unwanted gas supplies and forced
operators to limit extraction.
With few alternatives available to unblock oil flows, the
highly polluting practice of burning off gas in flare stacks,
which the plant was built to prevent, looks set to return for as
long as it takes to carry out repairs, local industry sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
But a more far-reaching consequence of the constraint on oil
output could be to deter investor appetite for Angola's frontier
pre-salt blocks, which are deep and therefore costly to exploit,
as the government prepares to launch licensing rounds next year,
industry and legal sources told Reuters.
Before the LNG plant started up, Western oil majors would
mostly re-inject gas back into the oilfields to boost flow, a
method that had grown in use since the government clamped down
on large-scale flaring about a decade ago.
But it is now falling into disuse across Angola as many
reservoirs cannot accommodate more gas, while extended gas
re-injection can also diminish oil recovery rates.
This means April's closure of the LNG plant, beset by
problems ever since it started up last year, has trapped a
growing glut of natural gas in offshore pipeline networks and
production rigs.
As nearly all Angola's wells contain gas mixed with oil, the
gas pile-up means that oil output suffers.
A production engineer for the national oil company Sonangol
confirmed that the liquefaction plant closure was affecting oil
flows, while another industry source said daily output had
fallen by 50,000 barrels -- about 3 percent of Angola's daily
output -- at blocks tied to the plant.
OUTPUT FALLING
"As these deepwater fields get older, the gas content rises,
and that only increases the importance of having the LNG plant
online," said an industry source in Luanda.
Sonangol did not respond to repeated requests for comment at
its London headquarters. In Luanda, the Oil Ministry could not
be reached, while officials at the Energy Ministry declined to
comment.
The government has repeatedly said that new production will
push output above 2 million barrels per day, though it has rowed
back from estimates of when this will occur.
For now, Reuters data shows oil production declining. Over
the year so far, oil exports average 1.62 million bpd, their
lowest since 2006, at a time when the price of oil has fallen to
its lowest level for around four years.
The five offshore oil and gas blocks supplying the LNG plant
are Exxon's Block 15, Total's Block 17, BP's
Block 18 and, once pipeline links are built, the
Chevron-operated Blocks 0 and 14.
Some fields in Blocks 17 and 18 have hit their capacity
limits for gas re-injection, while Exxon's Block 15 is getting
close, local industry sources told Reuters.
"Greater Plutonio in Block 18 continues to produce oil due
to the ability to re-inject (and flare) gas," a BP spokesman
said in an email. "Production levels are not materially
affected."
Exxon said it did not normally comment on operational
matters, while Total did not respond to requests for comment.
LONG CLOSURE
The major reconstruction required to fix design flaws at the
LNG plant and replace nearly-new equipment that has already
corroded could keep it shut beyond a planned restart in
mid-2015.
Alex Vines, head of the Africa programme at the Chatham
House think-tank, said new Sonangol chief executive Francisco de
Lemos was taking more direct control over decisions about future
projects to avoid a recurrence of similar problems in future.
"I believe the problems ... were one of the key drivers for
the new strategies," he said. "This is visible through the
restructuring of Sonangol and will also be visible in the
decisions made about future licensing round awards."
Those new fields are being opened as economic growth stalls
in Africa's No. 2 oil producer, reliant on oil exports for 80
percent of state revenue.
But with the drop in world oil prices already squeezing the
potential viability of wells that will be deeper and costlier to
operate, the LNG problems could give foreign oil companies even
more leverage as they negotiate terms with the government.
"Will potential investors even want to get involved if they
can't find an outlet for the gas with the LNG plant shut, posing
a hurdle also to extracting oil?" said an energy lawyer with
commercial experience in Angola.
For now, in order to keep the oil flowing, there appears to
be little alternative to a return to flaring off the gas, which
not only releases environmentally damaging carbon into the
atmosphere but also deprives the government of income from LNG.
(Additional reporting by Yumna Mohammed in Johannesburg and
Michel Rose in Paris; Editing by Kevin Liffey)