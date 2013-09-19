Angolan police detain at least three at youth protest

* Youths urge president to quit after 34 years in power
* Authorities have clamped down on several demos since 2011
* Police warn reporters to leave protest or be detained
By Shrikesh Laxmidas
LUANDA, Sept 19 Angolan police on Thursday
arrested at least three people at a protest in Luanda organised
by a youth movement which is calling for President Jose Eduardo
dos Santos to quit after 34 years in power.
The large police contingent, which was armed with machine
guns and pistols and also had dogs, urged foreign journalists to
leave the scene, saying they could not guarantee their safety.
One officer warned reporters they could be detained for
disobeying police orders.
The Angolan Revolutionary Movement (ARM) has staged several
protests since March 2011, accusing Dos Santos of mismanaging
Angola's oil revenues and suppressing human rights. Though small
in numbers, it has survived a police clampdown on most rallies.
Dos Santos, who last year easily won a one-sided election to
secure a new five-year term, has dismissed the youthful
opponents as not representative of the wider population. His
ruling MPLA party has dominated elections since it emerged the
victor in 2002 from a 27-year civil war.
The youth protest movement planned to hold a rally at busy
Independence Square in central Luanda, but police - including
dozens of officers, several large trucks and dogs - blocked off
access to the centre of the square.
"The way they (police) have set this up, it's impossible to
get to the middle (of the square)," Adolfo Campos, one of the
demonstrators, told reporters shortly before he was detained.
"It's very tense, this is how Angola is," Pedrovski Teca,
another protester, said.
They said the event was authorised under Angolan law as they
did not receive any formal response from the local government to
their communication giving notice of the protest.
However, on Wednesday a police spokesman had said the
demonstration was not authorised and that police would use force
if necessary to repress it as they expected activists to carry
posters inciting violence and disturbing public order.
None of the protesters at the event displayed any posters,
leaflets or clothing marked with political slogans.
Angola, Africa's No. 2 oil producer, hosts one of the
world's youngest populations. Two-thirds of its estimated 20
million people are under 25.
But despite a flourishing oil industry that will help fuel
growth of just over 7 percent this year, the gap between rich
and poor in the southern African nation remains acute and youth
unemployment is 30 percent, according to government estimates.
Speaking to 3,000 youths at an official event last week, Dos
Santos said jobs for the young was one of his main priorities.
But he has dismissed the risk of social upheaval, saying in
a rare televised interview in June that most Angolans supported
his government.