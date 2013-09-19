UPDATE 1-Angolan police detain 7 at youth protest against president

* Police play down incident, say youths won't be charged
* Youths urge president to quit after 34 years in power
* Authorities have clamped down on several demos since 2011
By Shrikesh Laxmidas
LUANDA, Sept 19 Angolan police said on Thursday
they detained seven people at a protest in Luanda by a youth
movement calling for President Jose Eduardo dos Santos to quit
after 34 years in power, but said they would not be charged.
Police spokesman Aristofanes dos Santos said the detentions
followed "minor disturbances" and the youths' identities would
be registered but they would be released, possibly on Thursday.
Members and supporters of the youth movement said on social
media the police had used excessive force.
The Angolan Revolutionary Movement (ARM) has staged several
protests since March 2011, accusing Dos Santos of mismanaging
Angola's oil revenues and suppressing human rights. Though small
in numbers, it has survived a police clampdown on most rallies.
Dos Santos, who last year easily won a one-sided election to
secure a new five-year term, has dismissed the youthful
opponents as not representative of the wider population. His
ruling MPLA party has dominated elections since it emerged the
victor in 2002 from a 27-year civil war.
The youth protest movement planned to hold a rally at busy
Independence Square in central Luanda, but police - including
dozens of officers, several large trucks and dogs - blocked
access to the centre of the square.
The large police contingent, armed with machineguns and
pistols, urged foreign journalists to leave the scene, saying
they could not guarantee their safety. One officer warned
reporters they could be detained for disobeying police orders.
"The way they (police) have set this up, it's impossible to
get to the middle (of the square)," Adolfo Campos, one of the
demonstrators, told reporters shortly before he was detained.
"It's very tense, this is how Angola is," Pedrovski Teca,
another protester, said.
They said the event was authorised under Angolan law as they
did not receive any formal response from the local government to
their communication giving notice of the protest.
YOUNG POPULATION
The police spokesman had said on Wednesday the demonstration
was not authorised and that police would use force if necessary
to repress it as they expected activists to carry posters
inciting violence and disturbing public order.
The spokesman said on Thursday: "The disturbances were
minor, small discussions and so we made the detentions as it was
a public area under police watch, but thankfully nothing
deserving criminal charges. We found some materials inciting
violence but nothing large scale."
Angola, Africa's No. 2 oil producer, hosts one of the
world's youngest populations. Two-thirds of its estimated 20
million people are under 25.
But despite a flourishing oil industry that will help fuel
growth of just over 7 percent this year, the gap between rich
and poor in the southern African nation remains acute and youth
unemployment is 30 percent, according to government estimates.
Speaking to 3,000 youths at an official event last week, Dos
Santos said jobs for the young was one of his main priorities.
Analysts say a young population is an opportunity for Angola
to create diversified growth, but warn it also presents risks.
"If the conditions for the absorption of this potential
labour force are not given (education and jobs), the opportunity
becomes a challenge," said Markus Weimer, senior analyst for
Africa at risk consultancy Control Risks.
"Continued dissatisfaction and economic marginalization of
the youth is a long-term challenge to political stability."
The president has dismissed the risk of social upheaval,
saying in a rare televised interview in June that most Angolans
supported his government.