UPDATE 1-Head of Chevron' Angola unit backs state oil firm after dos Santos appointment

LUANDA, June 5 The managing director of
Chevron's Angola subsidiary has said he supports the
direction state oil firm is taking after President Jose Eduardo
dos Santos appointed his daughter to head the company.
A presidential decree carried on Angolan state media last
week said Isabel dos Santos, ranked as Africa's richest woman by
Forbes, would become chief executive after the firing of
Sonangol's board.
"The government has acted. It is clear the direction they
want to go. I am always optimistic. I certainly support the
direction Sonangol is taking," John Baltz said at a conference
of the U.S. Angola Chamber of Commerce when asked for comment.
Angola, currently Africa's top oil producer because of
supply outages caused by militant attacks in Nigeria's Niger
Delta, said in April it would restructure Sonangol to increase
efficiency and profitability.
Analysts were divided about the merit of Isabel dos Santos'
appointment last Friday, with some noting that, while she was
not necessarily an energy expert, she had a track record of
getting deals done.
Others, however, said the appointment could make it more
difficult for international banks to do business with Sonangol,
given the perception of nepotism it creates.
