Angolan state oil firm Sonangol to open trading office in China

LUANDA Oct 21 Angolan state oil firm Sonangol
plans to open its fourth international trading office in China,
the country's top crude export destination, Chief Executive
Francisco Lemos Jose Maria said on Monday.
Angola, which is Africa's second-largest oil producer after
Nigeria, sold almost half its crude to China last year.
Asia has become Angola's main market, with India also
overtaking the United States - once the top buyer - as the
second-biggest importer of Angolan oil in 2012.
"We have three trading offices, selling crude oil, gas and
liquefied petroleum gas in America (Houston), the United Kingdom
(London) and Singapore, and we are about to establish in
mainland China for the crude oil trade as well," Jose Maria said
in a presentation to a trade delegation from Belgium.
He did not detail when the new office will be opened.
The CEO said Angola is seeking to raise oil production to 2
million barrels per day (mbpd) from around 1.75 mbpd currently,
and once that target is reached the goal will be to sustain the
level "for at least 10 years".
Angola's oil minister said earlier this year the country
wants to reach the target in 2015.
"We are about to approve oil projects to develop 3 billion
barrels in the next few months," Jose Maria said.
Sonangol last month said it plans to hold bidding this year
and next for licences to explore for oil onshore in 10 new
blocks in the Kwanza and Lower Congo basins.
Jose Maria said Sonangol wanted to expand the $10 billion
liquefied natural gas plant - Angola LNG - which started exports
this year.
"If there are enough resources, and we believe there are, we
will expand the 5.5 million-tonne unit we have in the north of
the country," he said.
U.S. oil company Chevron operates the project with a
36.4 percent shareholding, while Sonangol has a 22.8 percent
stake. Total, BP and ENI hold 13.6
percent each.