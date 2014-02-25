Angola sticks to oil target despite output drop last year

LUANDA Feb 25 Angola can reach its production
goal of 2 million barrels of oil per day in 2015 despite a drop
in output last year, the chief executive of state oil firm
Sonangol said on Tuesday.
Francisco Lemos Jose Maria told a news conference that
output in Angola, Africa's second largest oil producer, dropped
1.1 percent in 2013 due to technical problems at blocks run by
France's Total, BP, and U.S. firms Chevron
and Exxon Mobil.
He added, however, that new projects operated by Total and
ENI due to come on line this year will help Angola
reach its goal, with demand from top buyer China expected to
remain strong.
Production averaged 1.72 million barrels per day in 2013.