Total to boost lead in Angola with CLOV oil output in Q2 2014

| PORTO AMBOIM, Angola
PORTO AMBOIM, Angola Nov 25 France's Total
will strengthen its position as top crude operator in
Angola by starting production from a new project in the second
quarter of 2014, that will raise output by 160,000 barrels per
day, according to its country director.
Jean-Michel Lavergne said the $8 billion CLOV project, named
after the Carnation, Lily, Orchid and Violet fields, would add
to a combined output of 600,000 barrels per day from its
Girassol, Dalia and Pazflor deepwater fields in the huge Block
17 that Total operates in Africa's No. 2 oil producer.
The French company has a 40 percent stake in the block,
where its partners are Statoil, BP and Exxon
Mobil unit Esso Angola.
"Total already produces a third of the oil in Angola and
this will take the company beyond that," Lavergne told reporters
during a visit to the company's new floating production storage
and offtake (FPSO) vessel.
The $2 billion vessel has been docked at Porto Amboim, 300
km (200 miles) south of the capital Luanda, since Nov. 8 after
arriving from South Korea and will sail to Block 17 in January.
Output from some of Total's older projects will naturally
decline in coming years, but Total is looking at new projects to
replace and add to them, Lavergne said. One is the Kaombo
project in Block 32, at which Total is the operator and has a 30
percent stake.
Lavergne said Total had found reserves of 600 million
barrels of oil in a project that may produce 200,000 barrels per
day and is conducting an economic viability study to decide
later this year or early next whether to proceed.
"It is the next big development of Total's table," he said.
Looking further ahead, Lavergne said the next challenge in
Angola's oil sector was drilling thousands of metres under the
seabed of the Kwanza Basin, through blocks known as pre-salt,
which investors hope could match huge discoveries in similar
formations off Brazil.
Total won licenses to operate two pre-salt blocks in
December 2011. Lavergne said the company would drill two
pre-salt wells next year but warned of the technical challenges
of drilling so deep and at an estimated cost of $120 million per
well.