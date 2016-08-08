Death toll in Angola's oil-rich Cabinda rises to nearly 40

LUANDA Aug 8 Ten Angolan soldiers were killed
and nine wounded in fighting with rebels in the country's
oil-producing Cabinda enclave, bringing the death toll since a
flare-up in the conflict to nearly 40, the separatist guerrilla
group said on Monday.
The high command of the Front for the Liberation of the
Enclave of Cabinda (FLEC), which wants independence for a
territory that accounts for half of Angola's oil output, has
toughened its stance since the death of its 88-year-old founder
Nzita Tiago earlier this year in exile in France.
In its statement on Monday, FLEC warned the government of
China to repatriate all its citizens in the oil-producing area
as their presence "constitutes a provocation".
Chinese companies have invested heavily in Africa in recent
years, keen to secure much-needed resources for China's economic
development. However, this has sometimes provoked hostility from
local miners toward Chinese managers based in Africa.
The latest clashes broke out on Friday and Saturday in the
area between Dinge and Massabi, FLEC said. This follows attacks
in early August when two rebels and 17 soldiers were killed.
Comments from authorities in Africa's biggest oil producer
were not immediately available. On Aug. 1 the government did not
respond to a FLEC claim that soldiers had been killed.
