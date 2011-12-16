UPDATE 1-"Angry Birds" maker eyes Hong Kong IPO

* Marketing chief sees 2011 sales of $100 mln vs $10 mln a
yr ago
* To launch 5-6 news Angry Birds games next year
By Tarmo Virki
HELSINKI, Dec 16 The company which created
"Angry Birds," the world's most popular computer game, is
considering a stock market flotation in Hong Kong, joining the
many foreign firms who have gone public there.
"In Asia there are growing markets -- the people and the
money," Peter Vesterbacka, marketing chief of Finnish company
Rovio, told Reuters.
Finnish weekly Tekniikka&Talous reported on Friday the firm
was looking at 2013 for the IPO but Vesterbacka said no decision
had been made.
Other large global firms to have gone public on the Hong
Kong exchange include fashion house Prada, luggage
maker Samsonite and cosmetics maker L'Occitane
.
Companies benefit from access to high liquidity from Chinese
pension funds and retail investors and the bourse offers higher
valuations in some sectors.
Rovio might also go to New York for the IPO.
In May Rovio Chief Executive Mikael Hed told Reuters the
firm was aiming for a stock market listing in 2-3 years time in
New York, which is seen as the key market for technology
start-ups due to its dedicated investors.
"Angry Birds", in which players use a slingshot to attack
pigs who steal the birds' eggs, has stayed top game since it was
launched for Apple's iPhone in 2009.
VALUE TARGET
Vesterbacka told Tekniikka&Talous the aim is to build the
company into a media giant with a market capitalisation similar
to Walt Disney Co, which is valued at $65.3 billion.
"That is the target. There is no reason why we should not be
able to build a company of that size," Vesterbacka was quoted as
saying, adding Rovio's 2011 revenues would be around $100
million, compared with $10 million a year before.
The weekly said estimates of Rovio's value range from 2
billion euros ($2.6 billion) to 7 billion euros ($9.1 billion).
It has reached a record 600 million downloads in two years,
compared with rival Electronic Arts' hit game Tetris
which reached 100 million mobile downloads last year.
Rovio has unveiled two more "Angry Birds" games and
Vesterbacka told the paper the firm would launch 5-6 more games
with the same characters in 2012.
Rovio is also expanding its brand to toys and playgrounds,
and is taking the birds to the big screen.
Vesterbacka told the weekly the first full-motion animated
movie featuring the characters was still 2-3 years away.
Earlier this year, Rovio raised $42 million from venture
capital firms including Accel Partners, which previously backed
Facebook and Baidu, and Skype founder Niklas Zennstroem's
venture capital firm Atomico Ventures.
Rovio was founded in 2003 after three students including
Niklas Hed -- CEO Mikael Hed's cousin and now Rovio's COO -- won
a game-development competition sponsored by Finnish mobile phone
maker Nokia Oyj and Hewlett-Packard CO.