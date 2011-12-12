"Angry Birds" developer aims slingshot at playground

HELSINKI Dec 12 (Reuters Life) - The world's most
popular computer game will become live attractions for children
next year when the first "Angry Birds" playgrounds appear in
Finland.
The developer of the Angry Birds app, found on mobile
devices such as iPhones and tablet computers, said on Monday
that two Finnish towns will get the first playgrounds kitted out
with equipment inspired by the game's characters as it signed a
global deal with playground equipment manufacturer Lappset.
Mobile gaming firm Rovio, which plans to go public within a
few years, said last month its hit game had reached a record 500
million downloads less than two years after its launch.
Unlike most mobile game crazes, Angry Birds, in which players
use a slingshot to attack pigs who steal the birds' eggs, has
stayed atop the charts since it was launched for Apple's
iPhone in 2009.
Rovio is expanding the brand across traditional
merchandising, to items such as toys and baby products, and is
taking the birds to the big screen with film studios.
Lappset will manufacture play and activity equipment and
ready-made playgrounds or activity parks inspired by the Angry
Birds characters.
"The playgrounds fit perfectly into the Angry Birds world
and our way of thinking," Rovio marketing chief Peter
Vesterbacka said in a statement.
The Angry Birds playground product range features animal
spring riders, swings, sandpits and a range of climbing towers
with slides, and a unique Angry Birds arcade game.
Earlier this year, Rovio raised $42 million from venture
capital firms including Accel Partners, which previously backed
Facebook and Baidu, and Skype founder Niklas Zennstroem's
venture capital firm Atomico Ventures.
Rovio was founded in 2003 after three students including
Niklas Hed -- CEO Mikael Hed's cousin and now Rovio's COO -- won
a game-development competition sponsored by Finnish mobile phone
maker Nokia Oyj and Hewlett-Packard CO.