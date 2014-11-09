Golden Gate Capital in the lead to buy Dow Chemical's Angus -sources

Nov 9 Private equity firm Golden Gate Capital is
in the lead to acquire Angus Chemical Co, a specialty chemicals
subsidiary of Dow Chemical Co, for more than $1 billion,
according to three people familiar with the matter.
Golden Gate has so far outbid other buyout firms, including
Onex Corp and Metalmark Capital Holdings LLC, in the
auction for Angus, the people said. The negotiations are ongoing
and the outcome could still change, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the talks are
private. Golden Gate Capital and Metalmark declined to comment,
while representatives for Dow and Onex did not respond to
requests for comment.
Based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, Angus makes additives used
in a variety of products including paints, personal care and
cosmetics and life science utilities.
Dow, which has narrowed its focus to packaging, electronics
and agriculture, has a $4.5 billion share repurchase program and
is also looking to raise as much as $6 billion from asset sales.
Last month, Dow said it expected to raise more than $2
billion by selling its Angus and AgroFresh Inc subsidiaries, as
well as its sodium borohydride business. It has also earmarked
its epoxy business and some chlorine and derivatives assets for
sale.
Dow, the No. 1 U.S. chemical maker by sales, is facing
investor pressure to sell off less-lucrative businesses and
return more money to shareholders. Activist investor Daniel Loeb
has also urged the company to separate its commoditized raw
materials businesses from its specialty chemicals operations.
Dow has repeatedly rebuffed the demand, saying that keeping
the businesses together helps keep costs down. Its plastics
business has benefited from a shale boom in the United States
that has pulled down prices of raw materials such as ethane and
naphtha, giving the company an edge over oil-dependent European
rivals.
Private equity firms are keen to buy the unloved assets of
industrial conglomerates because the complexity of such
corporate carveouts can make their price tag more attractive
than that of traditional leveraged buyouts.
Last year, for example, Carlyle Group LP acquired
DuPont's performance coatings business for $4.9 billion.
It renamed the unit Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Axalta
is set to go public this week in a $945 million initial public
offering.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional
reporting by Soyoung Kim in Seoul; Editing by Chris Reese)