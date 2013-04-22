UPDATE 1-Brazil's Kroton Educacional plans takeover of rival Anhanguera

* All-stock deal valued at approximately $2.48 bln

* Adds to wave of buy-outs in education sector

SAO PAULO, April 22 Kroton Educacional SA , Brazil's largest provider of undergraduate distance learning, plans to take over rival Anhanguera Educacional Participacoes SA in an all-stock deal, the latest in a wave of buyouts in the country's red-hot education sector.

According to a securities filing on Monday, Kroton will offer 1.364 common shares for each share of Anhanguera and will finance the acquisition by issuing 198,763,627 new shares.

Kroton shares closed Friday's session at 25.14 reais, making the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, worth approximately 5 billion reais ($2.48 billion).

Financing the acquisition with equity may be seen as a surprise to some investors. Earlier this month in an interview with Reuters, Kroton's Chief Executive Rodrigo Galindo stressed the company's desire to fund takeovers with debt.

In a statement, Anhanguera confirmed the plans and said the two companies would remain committed to helping Brazilians be better prepared for the workplace. Representatives of Kroton were not immediately available to comment.

The move echoes a wave of consolidation in Brazil's booming education industry, which has been bolstered by strong demand for better-trained workers, especially those with language skills.

In February, Abril Educação agreed to pay 877 million reais ($435.7 million) for English school Wise Up, its third language-related deal since Sept. 2011. Last year, private-equity funds Actis LLP and H.I.G. Capital LLC purchased two language schools in Brazil.

Companies in the sector have won over investors as President Dilma Rousseff's vow to work closely with private companies to boost education coverage and quality has been seen as a boon for profits.

Kroton shares are up 9.7 percent this year, compared with an 11.5 percent drop in the benchmark Bovespa stock index.