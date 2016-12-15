UPDATE 1-AB InBev to sell stake in S.Africa's Distell to state fund

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds details on Distell)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON Dec 15 Anheuser-Busch InBev will sell its stake in South Africa's Distell Group to state-owned pension fund Public Investment Corp, it said on Thursday, as agreed during its takeover of SABMiller.
South Africa's Competition Commission made the disposal a condition of the $100 billion takeover.
The 26.4 percent stake in Stellenbosch-based Distell, which makes wine, spirits and ciders, is worth roughly 9 billion rand ($645 million) based on its closing price on Wednesday.
Distell's other large shareholders, Remgro Ltd and Capevin Holdings Ltd, had pre-emptive rights in relation to the stake, but AB InBev said they confirmed they would not exercise them.
Distell shares were flat in Johannesburg at 0800 GMT.
($1 = 13.9629 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Martinne Geller; editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Jason Neely)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.