UPDATE 1-AB InBev and Keurig to develop alcoholic drinks dispenser for the home

LONDON Jan 6 Brewer Anheuser Busch InBev (AB
InBev) and coffee maker Keurig Green Mountain have
teamed up to develop a countertop appliance that could dispense
alcoholic drinks in the home.
The companies on Friday announced a research and development
joint venture that will focus on the North American market with
the aim of developing a system that could work with beer,
spirits, cocktails and mixers.
Such a machine would be the first of its kind to deliver the
convenience of one-cup dispensers, such as Keurig and
Nespresso's coffee machines, but for alcoholic
beverages. It also marks the first formal collaboration by the
two groups.
The venture will build on the technology used in the Keurig
KOLD machine, which was discontinued after disappointing sales.
It will also make use of AB InBev's brewing and packaging
technology.
The companies did not disclose financial terms for the
venture or any other details about the machine, the drink brands
to be used or any potential regulatory requirements.
Keurig is part of privately held JAB Holding, the investment
vehicle of Austria's billionaire Reimann family. JAB has built a
sizeable presence in the coffee sector through an aggressive
acquisition spree over the past few years.
JAB Chief Executive Olivier Goudet is also the chairman of
AB InBev, the world's largest beer maker with brands including
Budweiser and Stella Artois.
