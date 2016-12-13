版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 13日 星期二 15:11 BJT

Asahi to buy AB InBev's E.European beer brands for 7.3 bln euros

TOKYO Dec 13 Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy five eastern European beer brands from Anheuser-Busch InBev for a total value of 7.3 billion euros ($7.8 billion). ($1 = 0.9399 euros) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

