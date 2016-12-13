Asahi to buy AB InBev's E.European beer brands for $7.8 bln -Nikkei

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
TOKYO Dec 13 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd has agreed to buy five eastern European beer brands from Anheuser-Busch InBev for about 900 billion yen ($7.8 billion) in a deal to be announced as early as Tuesday, the Nikkei business daily said.
Asahi declined to comment.
Anheuser-Busch InBev had agreed to sell the brands, which include the Czech market leader Pilsner Urquell, Poland's Tyskie and Lech and Hungary's Dreher, to help get clearance from competition regulators for its $100 billion takeover of SABMiller.
Asahi has already bought SABMiller's Western European brands Peroni and Grolsch, and a source had told Reuters Asahi was a favourite to buy the Eastern European brands given its existing global distribution channels. ($1 = 115.0500 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: