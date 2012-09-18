Budweiser selling special zip-code beers

Sept 18 Budweiser said Tuesday it will launch
three limited-edition beers in the United States next month
named for the zip codes of the places where they were developed,
as its parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev SA seeks to
boost sales of domestic beers.
The beers, named for zip codes in Los Angeles, St. Louis and
Williamsburg, Virginia, are the winners of a project begun in
the spring, when Budweiser asked for 12 recipes from its
brewmasters. Of the 12, six were chosen to be brewed in small
batches.
Those six were tasted by thousands of consumers at dozens of
events over the summer, and the winners were chosen from their
feedback.
The beers will be available starting Oct. 29, in a 12-bottle
sampler package.