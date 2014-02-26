BRIEF-Anheuser Busch InBev says fourth-quarter revenue $11.71 bln

AMSTERDAM Feb 26 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA : * Reports fourth quarter and full year 2013results * Ab inbev- EBITDA grew 8.1% in FY 2013 to 17 188 million usd, with a margin of 39.8 pct * Ab inbev- ab inbev board proposes a final dividend of 1.45 EUR per share, * Ab inbev- normalized earnings per share (EPS) grew by 9.1 pct to $4.91 in FY 2013 from $4.50 in FY 2012 * Ab inbev Q4 revenue $11.71 billion versus Reuters poll consensus of $11.765 billion * Ab inbev Q4 normalised EBITDA $5.19 billion versus Reuters poll consensus of $4.939 billion * Ab inbev sees improvement in trend of US industry volumes compared to 2013 * Ab inbev Q4 total volumes 110 million hectolitres versus Reuters poll consensus of 111 million * Ab inbev sees expect a year of solid industry volume growth in China * Ab inbev says revenue per hl to grow organically in line with inflation, on a constant geographic basis * Ab inbev Q4 EPS $1.54 per share versus Reuters poll consensus $1.26 per share * Ab inbev says expects cos per Hl to increase organically by low single digits, on a constant geographic basis