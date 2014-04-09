Anima IPO price guidance narrowed to 4-4.25 euros/share - document

MILAN, April 9 Price guidance for a public sale of shares in Italy's Anima Holding has been narrowed to 4-4.25 euros per share, one day before the offering is due to close, a message to investors showed on Wednesday.

An email sent to investors, seen by Reuters, said orders had been placed for all shares on offer at the top of the original 3.5-4.5 euros ($4.8-6.21) per share price range.

Goldman Sachs, UBS, Banca IMI and UniCredit are arranging the deal to list up to 55 percent of the holding company which controls fund manager Anima SGR on Milan's stock exchange. ($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Francesca Landini)