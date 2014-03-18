版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 3月 18日 星期二 18:01 BJT

Italy's Anima equity value up to 1.45 bln euros in IPO - UBS

MILAN, March 18 Italy's Anima Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, could have an equity value of up to 1.45 billion euros ($2 billion) after an initial public offering of up to 55 percent of its capital, UBS said in a report for investors.

UBS, which is one of the joint global coordinators in the IPO, said the equity value - excluding debt - of Anima Holding was between 1.174 billion and 1.447 billion euros.

On Monday a report for investors by Banca IMI, another joint global coordinator, said Anima Holding had an equity value of 1.057-1.306 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7180 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐