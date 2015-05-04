版本:
Patterson to buy private veterinary products maker for $1.1 bln

May 4 Patterson Cos Inc said it would buy privately held veterinary products maker Animal Health International Inc for $1.1 billion.

The company also said it was looking to sell its medical rehabilitation business.

Patterson, which makes dental products, veterinary supplies and rehabilitation medical supplies for hospitals and long-term care facilities, said the Animal Health deal would more than double the size of its veterinary business. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru)
