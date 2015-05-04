Patterson to buy private veterinary products maker for $1.1 bln

BRIEF-Elliott Advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of third PPG proposal
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
May 4 Patterson Cos Inc said it would buy privately held veterinary products maker Animal Health International Inc for $1.1 billion.
The company also said it was looking to sell its medical rehabilitation business.
Patterson, which makes dental products, veterinary supplies and rehabilitation medical supplies for hospitals and long-term care facilities, said the Animal Health deal would more than double the size of its veterinary business. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru)
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends